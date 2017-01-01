Is this going to be the year that you breakthrough?

Will you take an evolutionary leap forward in your vitality, your health, your prosperity, and your happiness? There is every reason to believe that you will.

On January 31st, we have a very powerful Full Moon Lunar Eclipse. This is an invaluable opportunity to activate your inherent strength, love, and power that may otherwise lie dormant.

You have the opportunity to propel yourself into a higher space of living, where what previously seemed out of reach is now right before you.

The 5 Sacred Laws of Breakthrough are not difficult to learn, or to practice. However, what they do require is that you lift the inner life-force so that it nurtures the higher centers of consciousness within the mind-body vehicle.

This is precisely what we’ll be doing during the lunar eclipse webcast experience. Through ancient yogic exercises and meditations you will enter into a heightened energetic space where these sacred laws reside and slingshot yourself forward into greater vitality.

It’s free to register and anyone can attend. If you are unable to make the live event, register here and we will send you the replay as soon as the event concludes.

